Container Loaded With Concrete Stone Falls, Crushes Cart Pusher To Death In Lagos

A yet-to-be-identified cart pusher has been crushed to death on Sunday after a container truck fully loaded with concrete stones fell on him in the Dopemu area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, while confirming the incident, said the cart pusher died instantly.

According to a statement by LASTMA spokesperson, Taofiq Adebayo, the body of the deceased victim was recovered by its operatives.

He said one of its officers in the zone, Badmus Abdul-Akeem, disclosed that a preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the container lost full concentration while dragging the road at top speed with another trailer before falling off the road, blocking the entire BRT corridor inward Dopemu.

He said Abdul-Akeem confirmed that while the driver of the fallen truck ran away, LASTMA officials retrieved a photocopy of his driver’s licence at the accident scene.

The statement further read, “After noticing a trapped body underneath a fallen container, we called the LASEMA Response Unit and policemen from Gowon Divisional Police Headquarters for immediate rescue operations and investigations.

“While LASEMA Response Unit evacuated the fallen container off the BRT corridor, the recovered dead were handed over to members of the Hausa community around Dopemu area after they mobilised themselves to the scene of the accident with dangerous weapons.”

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, while consoling with the family of the deceased, urged truck drivers and other motoring public members to always adhere strictly to safety standards while driving on highways across the state.

He maintained that speed limit road signs were erected to guide truck drivers and other motoring public on speed limitations across the state.