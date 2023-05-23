“Cooking Doesn’t Feel Like Work To Me” – Hilda Baci

Record-breaking Nigerian Chef, Hilda Baci has commented on her cooking skills saying it doesn’t feel like work to her.

Hilda expressed her deep passion for cooking, which has always been a cherished hobby during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

She recently gained immense support from Nigerians and the diaspora when she cooked continuously for 100 hours, surpassing the previous record set by Indian chef Lata Tondon of 87 hours and 45 minutes.

Hilda Baci said, “Even when I was on TV, what I did was host a cooking show and a cooking segment on a breakfast show. So, somehow, even in the other aspects of my career, cooking still pretty much shines out the best, and I would say it’s what God wants me to do.”

She mentioned her previous work as a TV presenter, clarifying that she still possesses the capability but has chosen to focus more on her culinary endeavors. She explained that cooking consistently stood out as her true calling, even when she hosted a cooking show and a segment on a breakfast show.

In her words, “So, even when I was a TV presenter — and that’s not to say I’m no longer a (TV) host because I’m still very capable of doing those things, it’s more, I chose to apply myself more here because I needed to focus on this aspect of my life and the business aspect, to basically build a system.

Emphasizing the success of her cooking business, MyFood by Hilda, saw it as a confirmation that she had found her purpose.

“The minute I started my business, the response to it was amazing. The response to it has been amazing, and that’s just a testament to show that this is what I’m meant to do and I love doing it. So, for the most part, it doesn’t feel like work,” Baci said.

The overwhelming response to her business has been a testament to her talent and love for cooking.

She expressed that engaging in her culinary pursuits hardly feels like work, as it brings her immense joy.

During the interview, Hilda also expressed her desire to receive her Guinness World Record certificate before anyone attempts to surpass her remarkable achievement.