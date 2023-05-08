Corpse Of Osun Cleric Found Floating In River After He Left Home With Friend

The corpse of a missing Islamic cleric based in Ifon-Orolu, Osun State, Kazeem Lasisi, has been found floating on the Owala River.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident said the command has launched a manhunt for the prime suspect said to be a friend of the deceased.

“Investigation has commenced into the matter. We are looking for his friend that they said saw him last. When he is found, he will be able to shed light on what happened to the deceased,” Opalola said.

It was gathered that the prime suspect and the deceased left for an undisclosed location on Friday and they were not seen again until Lasisi’s corpse was found floating on the river on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

A resident, who was present at the scene where the body was retrieved from the river, told the Punch that when the family of the deceased contacted the suspect, he claimed to be in Edo State.

“Relations of Lasisi that reported the matter to the hunters and police said one of his friends came to pick him up at home on Friday, but he (Lasisi), didn’t return home since then,” the resident said.

“They said they initially thought maybe Lasisi was inside his room, praying, but when they opened the door to his room, he was not found there.

“They told the police and hunters that they saw Lasisi’s mobile phone and the luggage he wanted to travel with inside his room. They also called the number of his friend who came to pick him up, Ibrahim, and he told them he was already in Benin (Edo State). Some residents, after searching every part of the town, later found the corpse of the deceased floating on River Owala.”