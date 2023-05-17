Court Grants Seun Kuti Bail After Assault On Police Officer

A Magistrate Court in the Yaba, Lagos State on Tuesday granted bail to embattled Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti.

The 40-year-old was spotted on Saturday assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos State.

The video clip which went viral on Saturday showed him pushing the policeman and proceeded to slap him.

The Lagos State Police Command had taken Seun to court to secure a 21-day remand order but the court granted the singer bail.

At the proceeding, the prosecution counsel led by S. A. Adebese and Morufu Animashaun urged the court to remand the defendant for 21 days pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

However, Kuti’s counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), prayed the court to grant his client’s bail.

After listening to both parties, Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun requested for five minutes of recess, saying she needed time to deliberate on the case on her own.

On resumption of court sitting, the magistrate ordered that Kuti be remanded in police custody for 48 hours to allow the force to conclude its investigation on the matter.

READ MORE: Assault: Seun Kuti Arraigned In Court By Police, Remanded In Custody

She said: “The court has decided to override any public opinion and pass the judgment of the court.

“Following the remand application presented before the court, I am advising that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecution within 72 hours.

“The defendant is hereby remanded for 48 hours in police custody to allow the police to conclude their investigation.

“After 48 hours, the defendant will be granted bail in the sum of N1m with two responsible sureties, a three years tax payment receipt that is verifiable; one of the sureties must have a landed property within the court jurisdiction.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the artist spent the night with the police at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba on Monday after he turned himself in to the police following an order for his arrest by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.