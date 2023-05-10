Court Remands Kwara Director For Allegedly Raping Sedated Patient

An Ilorin Magistrate’s Court, on Wednesday, May 10, ordered that Dr. Ayodele Joseph, the medical director of Ayodele Hospital, Ilorin, Kwara state, be remanded at the Correctional Facility for allegedly raping a patient.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), the medical director allegedly raped his patient, said to be a nurse, who was in the hospital for treatment.

The police report said that the suspect sedated the patient and eventually had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

“The nurse went to the hospital for medical treatment when the doctor, who claimed to be having 27 years experience in medical field, took advantage of her under sedation,” the FIR stated.

“Investigation into the matter, however, led to the recovery of the video recording containing sexual action of the defendant on the victim while medical test also confirmed that the said nurse was assaulted and raped.”

The prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni, told the court of the gravity of the offence and the motion exparte attached to the police report seeking the remand of Ayodele in Correctional Centre.

In her ruling, Magistrate Jumoke Kamson granted the prosecutor’s prayer and ordered that the suspect should be remanded in the Correctional Facility.

The magistrate later adjourned the matter to May 18, 2023.