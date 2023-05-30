Court Sentences Hilton Hotel Owner, Adedoyin To Death By Hanging Over Adegoke’s Murder

Justice Oyebola Ojo, Osun State Chief Judge, has sentenced Rahman Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife to death by hanging.

Information Nigeria reports that, Justice Ojo declared Adedoyin was found culpable where Timothy Adegoke, 37, an Obafemi Awolowo University postgraduate student was allegedly killed

According to Ojo’s judgement, the owner of the hotel and two of his workers, based on the circumstances of the case established by the prosecuting counsel, Femi Falana, are found culpable of conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful killing of the deceased.

Recall Adegoke, a Business Administration student, travelled from Abuja to Ile-Ife to write his examination.

He lodged in the hotel, where he hoped to stay out the period of the examinations but was declared missing by the police on 7 November 2021.