Court Upholds FG’s ‘No Work No Pay’ Policy In Suit Against ASUU

The National Industrial Court has delivered a verdict supporting the Federal Government’s implementation of the “no work, no pay” policy in the case brought against the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

According to the court, the ‘no work no pay’ rule enforced by the Federal Government against members of ASUU who went on strike last year is perfectly legal.

In a judgement delivered by the President of the Court, Justice Benedict Kanyip, the court held that it is within the right of the Federal Government to withhold salaries of workers who embark on industrial action.

While affirming the Government’s right to withhold salaries of workers engaged in industrial action, the court also ruled that the imposition of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform on ASUU members infringes upon University Autonomy.

ASUU members have the prerogative to determine the method of salary payment, the court ruled.

The lawsuit was initiated by the Federal Government, who brought ASUU before the National Industrial Court to address the Union’s demand for payment of salaries covering the period from February 14 to October 7, 2022, when the strike was eventually called off.