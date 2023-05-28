Customs Officer Opens Fire On Senior Colleague In Jigawa

A Nigerian Customs Service personnel has reportedly opened fire on a colleague at a checkpoint in Garki Local Government, Jigawa State.

The incident occured on Friday when a vehicle allegedly refused to stop at the customs checkpoint while returning from the Niger Republic.

One of the personnel at the checkpoint became suspicious and opened fire at the moving vehicle.

They later identified a man in the vehicle as a colleague, SC Muhammad Sayyadi, serving at the Lagos State Command.

He is the son of one of the five first-class emirs in Jigawa, the Emir of Ringim, HRH Dr Sayyadi Abubakar Mahmud.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Customs Service Kano/Jigawa Area Command, SC Nura Saidu, confirmed the incident in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by this tragic event, and we extend our deepest empathy to the family and friends of the victim,” he said.

Saidu said the command is investigating to determine the causes of the incident.

It was also learned that other victims were admitted at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano, and are responding to treatment.