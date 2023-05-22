“Dangote Refinery Bigger Than All Of Buhari’s Achievements In Eight Years” – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has taken to social media to state that Dangote Refinery is bigger than all the achievement President Muhammadu Buhari made in the past eight years.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, he praised Dangote’s latest feat, while stating that if all of Buhari’s achievements should be put together in the last eight years in power it will not measure up to the refinery.

He wrote, “If you take General Buhari’s so-called achievements of the last eight years, as released by his media aides last week, and add them all up together, then multiply them by 20, they will still be less significant to Nigeria and Nigerians than the $19 billion Dangote Refinery scheduled to be commissioned tomorrow, Monday, May 22, 2023.

“For eight years, Nigeria endured Buhari. For the next eight years, we will enjoy Dangote. May God grant us less Buharis and more Dangotes. In Yeshua’s Name.”

Recall that the Dangote Refinery is being commissioned today. It’s Africa’s largest refinery with a staggery 650,000 Barrels Per Day output.

The new Refinery which is owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote can meet 100% of the Nigerian requirement for all refined products (Gasoline, 53 million litres per day; Diesel, 34 million litres per day; Kerosene, 10 million litres per day, and Aviation Jet, 2 million litres per day) and also have a surplus of each of these products for export.

