“Declare Assets Before May 29 Or Face Consequences” — CCB Warns Tinubu, Shettima, Other Newly Elected Public Officers

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has asked President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima as well as state governors to declare their assets before May 29.

Mustapha Musa, the Special Assistant to CCB Chairman, Mohammed Isah, who stated this in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday said that the Bureau has done its part by issuing the asset declaration forms to all newly elected and re-elected public officers across the country.

He, however, noted that some of the forms issued have not been returned.

The CCB official also submitted that the constitution is clear on the consequences for those that failed to return the form before they are sworn in.

His words: “It is important for elected officers to comply with the provisions of the Constitution as it is part of the requirements for occupying or exiting a public office. As an agency of government, we have already done our work according to the constitutional mandate; we have issued assets declaration forms to the newly elected and returning public officers.

READ ALSO: CCB Gives Tinubu, Governors, Others Three Weeks To Declare Assets Before Swearing In

“But since asset declaration administration is a continuous process, we have started receiving some completed forms from some of them, while some are yet to return theirs. Though, from previous experience, we hardly have had any problem with elected public officers, they do fill and return their forms, but it is important we remind them of the need to comply with the provisions of the law.

“The constitution is clear on defaulters; hence they should declare before they are sworn in or they face the consequences.’’

Musa said all elected public officers, appointed public officers and civil servants should also endeavour to declare their assets and comply with all the codes of the Bureau before May 29.

He added: “We always urge them to comply with the code of conduct as enshrined under the fifth schedule of the constitution of the country, not only asset declaration. They should comply with other codes, like the prohibition of bribery and corruption, abuse of power, among others because it is for the betterment of our country,

“When things get better, corruption will be defeated and we will have a country we will be proud of.”