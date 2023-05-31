Dele Alake Debunks Reports Of Appointment As Tinubu’s Spokesperson

Dele Alake, a former Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, says reports that he is the appointed spokesperson of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are fake.

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, hours after the inauguration on Monday, announced via Twitter that Alake was appointed as the President’s spokesperson.

However, the former director of strategic communication of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign, in an interview with TheCable said the news of his appointment was false.

“It was fake news. I’m always surprised when news people failed to recognise fake unsigned stories,” Alake said.

Information Nigeria reports that Alake was the Information and Strategy Commissioner in Lagos between 1999 and 2007 when Tinubu was the State’s governor.

He was also appointed Director of Media and Communication for the Buhari campaign organisation in 2014.