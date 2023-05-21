Delta Police Arrest Woman Who Deals In Illegal Sale Of AK-47 Ammunition

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a 34-year-old woman, Queen Uwagbogu, who deals in illegal sales of AK47 ammunition in Warri.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, May 21, 2023, said 100 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered during a raid in her premises.

“The command, under the leadership of CP Wale Abass, has recorded another major achievement in the fight against crime and criminality.

“The remarkable feats are due to the proactive approach to crime fighting adopted by the command in Warri, Ughelli, and Sapele and areas, as part of measures put in the place to ensure that the state is peaceful and crime free,” the statement read.

“On 18/05/2023, at about 1857hrs, acting on an actionable intelligence gathered about a woman who deals on illegal sales of AK47 ammunition, operatives of the Crack Squad raided her premises located close to Effurun Roundabout, Warri, during the raid, the suspect named Queen Uwagbogu ‘f’ 34yrs was arrested, and one hundred (100) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.”

Police operatives also recovered two cut-to-size locally made double barrel guns, seven rounds of 7.62 Ak47 live ammunition, and eleven live cartridges from three fleeing suspects in Sapele.

“On 18/05/2023 at about 2100hrs, while operatives of Sapele Division anti crime patrol were on stop and search duty at Amukpe roundabout Sapele, they intercepted an unregistered motocycle with three occupants, the suspects on sighting the police, abandoned the motorcycle, their bags and ran into the bush.

“When the bag was searched, two (2) cut-to-size locally made double barrel guns, seven (7) rounds of 7.62 Ak47 live ammunition, eleven (11) live cartridges, and other items were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.”