DJ Switch Slams Pastor Adeboye For Supporting Tinubu

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, better known as DJ Switch, has slammed the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over his comment that God can use the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to fix the country.

Recall that Adeboye, represented by his Special Assistant, Pastor Dele Balogun, at the monthly thanksgiving service at the RCCG Headquarters in Ebute-Metta, said Nigeria would prosper under Tinubu’s administration.

Reacting via her Twitter handle on Monday, DJ Switch said Pastor Adeboye who was mute during the injustices mounted against Nigerians by his “best friends” in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has suddenly found his voice and now wants God to help Tinubu fix Nigeria.

She said one day, the cleric and his cohorts would show Nigerians the “god” they are always referring to.

She wrote, “Daddy Adeboye seems to have found the voice he lost when Nigerians were suffering suppression and violence from his best friends in the APC! Now god wants to help Tinubu fix Nigeria? One day, una go show us the particular god wey una dey refer to!

Know for yourself!”

