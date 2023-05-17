“Don’t Be Late To Inauguration” — Adamu Warns APC Senators-Elect On Repeat Of ‘Saraki Coup’

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has warned senators-elect of the Party not to be late to the inauguration of the 10th senate to prevent reoccurrence of what happened in 2015.

Information Nigeria reports that, Bukola Saraki, a former governor of Kwara State, in 2015, became the Senate President against the plan of the ruling party, after he formed an alliance with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators.

Speaking in a meeting with APC senators-elect in Abuja on Tuesday, Adamu said he wanted the Senate to have a rancour-free election when the upper legislative chamber is inaugurated in June.

“I’m happy that we are heeding the advice and directives we gave to make consultations and it is good that is going on and I’m happy that it is been very fruitful,” he said.

Adamu added, “We wait till the third of June on the floor of the house. I want us to have a rancour-free election on the floor. Because even if everybody says it is Akpabio or Y or X, the rules of the game say there must be an election.

“Those who are in the senate are aware of the rules. On the day of the proclamation, the president and the clerk make the proclamation. So I do hope and pray that we will carry the day and be victorious.

“But let me warn you, don’t be late. I hope I am communicating. Don’t be late. Once bitten twice shy.”

At the meeting, Godswill Akpabio, a former minister, who has been nominated by the APC to be Senate President, urged Adamu to ensure that every member aligns with the party’s nominees for national assembly leadership.

“I want to appeal through you that you talk to some members of APC who have still not supported the party’s decision.

“When I was young I was told about three Gs to fear. One is God, then the gun and the government. Both the Bible and the Quran asked us to respect leadership because that is the only way to progress. We urge you to talk to them because that’s the only way to progress.

“We have interacted with the governor of Lagos, Kastina and even Rivers state governor to tell them about our plans and policies,” he said.