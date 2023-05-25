“Don’t Tell My Wife” – Kenneth Okonkwo Begs As He Plays With Female Lawyer In Court

Popular Nollywood actor and politician, Kenneth Okonkwo has jokingly urged netizens not to tell his wife about a beautiful lawyer sitting next to him in court.

Kenneth Okonkwo who was among Peter Obi’s legal team fighting to reclaim what they describe as their stolen mandate shared the video of himself and the pretty learned colleague which sparked reactions.

In the clip, the young lady was seen filming with her phone while Okonkwo made his presence felt by winking at the camera.

The actor went on to plead with netizens not to tell his wife, while stating that all work and no play make him a dull man.

In his words: “We are back here today, 23rd of May, 2023, for the conclusion of the pre-hearing session with a report by the court of appeal. Before the Judges came in, I stole some play with one beautiful lawyer. All work without play makes Kenneth a ….. Complete the rest, shaa!!, but don’t tell my wife.”

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the Labour Party chieftain, challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant his party, access to all election materials or confess in court that the 2023 election was rigged to favour their preferred candidate.

Okonkwo made this known while outlining the reasons the Presidential Election Tribunal on Tuesday handed the LP’s Peter Obi three weeks to submit its plea.

He said LP would not fold its hands and allow the impunity to continue, hence, INEC must follow the court orders on the provision of electoral materials or confess the election was rigged.

He claimed that LP’s Lead Counsel Livy Uzoukwu lamented INEC’s refusal and neglect to give the party all the evidence required to pursue their court petition notwithstanding the court’s direction during an interview in court.

See video here: https://twitter.com/realkenokonkwo/status/1660943519433777153