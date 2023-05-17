Drama In Court As LP Factions Clash Over Seats (Video)

There was drama at the Presidential Election Petition Court on Wednesday as Lamidi Apapa, Factional National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), confronted Akin Osuntokun, Director General of Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign Council, over seats.

The altercation started when the courtroom was opened for lawyers and litigants at about 8:05am for the day’s proceedings.

Osuntokun and other party bigwigs were already seated in the plaintiffs’ gallery when Apapa and his colleagues approached them and demanded that they give up their seats.

Apapa claimed that, as the rightful head of the Labour Party, he belonged in the plaintiffs’ gallery.

But Osuntokun refused to give up his seat, insisting that Apapa had no right to take the seat.

It took the intervention of the secretary of the Presidential Election Petition Court, Josephine Ekperobe to defuse the hightened tension in the courtroom over the row between the two leaders.

Watch video below: