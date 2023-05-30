DSS Storms Lagos EFCC Office, Blocks Officials From Accessing Building

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, stormed the Lagos office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), preventing officials of the anti-graft agency from gaining access to their office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to reports, both agencies have been at loggerheads with each other over the ownership of the building.

A source in the anti-graft agency told newsmen that, “There’s been a running battle between us and the DSS over who owns the office because the office was used by them before the EFCC came on board and it was handed over to us.

“But, it’s been an administrative issue, and the matter is not in court and hasn’t caused any fracas before now. But we don’t understand why they have to block our office and deny our officials access when a new government just came in.”

However, an operative of the Secret Service, said: “The office used to be ours, and we have been fighting over it for years now, and the EFCC knows.”

The DSS operatives reportedly stormed the office at around 7:00am and refused to leave despite negotiations between agents from both agencies.

Reacting, the Spokesperson of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren described as a “siege”, the presence of operatives of the DSS at its Lagos State office.

“This development is strange to the Commission given that we have cohabited with the DSS in that facility for 20 years without incident.”