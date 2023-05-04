Ebonyi Assembly Approves N1.6bn For Umahi As ‘Exit Package’

Ebonyi State House of Assembly has approved over N1.6bn for Governor Dave Umahi to bankroll exit packages for stakeholders.

The approval is coming just a few days to the expiration of Umahi’s administration.

The approval of the said sum, was debated upon on the floor of the House by members led by the Deputy Speaker, Kinsley Ikoro, representing Afikpo North West Constituency.

The leader of the State House of Assembly, Victor Chukwu, representing Ezza North West Constituency, who spoke to newsmen shortly after the house sitting, said the approval of the said fund was for the interest of the citizens of the state and not for the governor.

According to him: “We only approved a fund for an exit package, which is targeted at appreciating those who have worked with the governor. It is a welfare package for the citizens of the state.

It is an extension of the empowerment program that the governor has been doing and there is nothing new about it. The fund wasn’t approved for him as a governor but for the interest of Ebonyi citizens. We only approved one billion, six hundred million,” he stated.

It was gathered that the members of the house, equally confirmed the appointment of four commissioner nominees, that was sent to them by the governor.