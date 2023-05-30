El-Rufai Blames Buhari For Mishandling Terrorism, Banditry In Nigeria

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has blamed immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari for its inability to curb terrorism, noting that the ex-leader allegedly spurned the piece of advice he gave him to contain the crisis.

E-lrufai made this statement on Monday, during the inauguration of his successor, Senator Uba Sani, in Kaduna.

El-Rufai said: “In 2017, I requested the Federal Government to designate the emerging banditry as an insurgency and to unleash on them (bandits) the full weight of the military. Sadly, this was not done until 2022, acting upon the declaration of the Federal High Court.

READ MORE: I Will Layoff Workers, Demolish Buildings Till Last Day In Office — El-Rufai

It is a matter for regret that the Federal Government did not appreciate gravity of the problem until banditry had wreaked so much havoc to lives, liberty and livelihoods of so many people.

“Although coordinated military action began later in 2022, the job remains incomplete. I, therefore, urge the government to sustain the pressure on bandits, insurgents and terrorists, and make the military action comprehensive and simultaneous across the seven frontline states – six in the Northwest and Niger – that are most impacted.”

“Our government worked hard to firmly confront the security challenges that emerged. The measures we took ensured that we did not record any statewide crisis over the last eight years.”