El-Rufai’s Son Slams Falz For Doing Knee Surgery Abroad

Bashir El-Rufai, son of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, has mocked rapper and activist Falz for flying abroad for surgery.

It was earlier reported that Falz recently underwent knee surgery in the United Kingdom.

Reacting via his Twitter handle on Thursday, Bashir taunted Falz for not having the surgery in any Nigerian hospital, especially the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

He mocked the singer, saying it was disappointing for a “bona fide human rights activist” to have his surgery abroad.

Quoting a tweet about Falz’s recent surgery, Bashir wrote: “UK? He didn’t go to LASUTH as a bona-fide human rights activist? Disappointing.”

He went further to tweet, “Common knee issue you con japa but if na big politician wey get cancer and e travel to India for treatment, una go create music video dey abuse dem. You want make e die because e be public official? Na him fault say hospital better for yankee? You dey crase ni?.”