Election Tribunal: Atiku To Call 100 Witnesses For His Petition

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has told the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja that he would be calling not more than 100 witnesses to testify against the election victory of the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu.

The Counsel to Atiku, Chief Chris Uche SAN, made this known on Saturday morning while presenting the proposed agreed outline by parties in the proceedings to the tribunal.

The plans for the number of witnesses are part of the suggested modalities for the primary hearing of Abubakar’s petition concerning the outcome of the presidential election held on February 25.

READ MORE: Law You Cited Against Atiku’s Live Coverage Request Outdated – Court To Tinubu’s Lawyer

The proposals also included granting more time—20 to 30 minutes—for the principal examination of key witnesses and expert witnesses, some of whom will be subpoenaed to testify under oath.

“The issues are narrower and are mostly constitutional; so they won’t require much time to determine. For instance, the issue of FCT,” Uche explained.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Election Petitions Court has adjourned until Monday, May 22, to report on the consolidation of modalities for the hearing of the petitions from the three remaining political parties.