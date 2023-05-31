Election Tribunal: INEC, Tinubu, APC Oppose Atiku’s Tendered Documents

The lawyers representing the Independent National Electoral Commission, President Bola Tinubu and All Progressives Congress aligned in open court to oppose the tendering of certified true copies of INEC Forms EC8Es from 24 Local Government Areas of Kaduna and 18 out of 23 LGAs of Kogi State, before the Presidential Election Petition Court by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja resumed on Wednesday with Atiku, through his counsel, Chris Uche, telling the court that the team had prepared a second schedule of documents to be tendered, adding that the documents were fully served on the parties involved.

However, objections were raised against the BVAS reports but the court had admitted the exhibits in line with its previous pre-hearing report which held that all INEC certified documents shall not be objected to at the point of tendering from the bar.

Finally, they tendered the printout of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and accreditation data with details, including the timestamps for 33 states.

They prayed the court to deem the documents as read pursuant to provisions of paragraph 46(a) of the first schedule of the Electoral Act.

For Kogi State, the respondents objected to the admission of all the documents in most of the local governments, except Olamaboro, Ofu, Omala, Okehi and Ajaokuta.

They also declined giving consent that the documents be deemed as read, having objected to their admissibility.

Having tendered the documents, the Chairman of the court, Justice Haruna Tsammani, admitted them as evidence.

The court subsequently adjourned the case to June 1, for continuation of hearing.