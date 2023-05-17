Embassy Convoy: No Citizen Was Murdered In Nigeria — U.S. Confirms

The White House has confirmed that no American citizen was murdered in the ambush of a United States (U.S.) Embassy convoy that occurred on Tuesday.

Information Nigeria recalls that gunmen had targeted the convoy of U.S. Embassy staffers in southeast Nigeria, killing two of its local workers and two policemen.

The attack occurred in a major road in Ogbaru Local Government Area in Anambra State, one of the epicenters of separatist violence in the region

Tochukwu Ikenga, a police spokesman in Anambra, said, “The hoodlums murdered two of the Police Mobile Force operatives and two staff of the Consulate, and set their bodies ablaze and their vehicles.”

He also revealed that the assailants made away with two police operatives and a driver of the second vehicle in the convoy.

The spokesperson also confirmed that joint security forces “have embarked on a rescue and recovery operation in the area.”

But in reaction to the ambush, a personnel of the US National Security Council, John Kirby said that no American citizens were involved.

“I just got informed about a whole lot before coming out here to talk to you all. Just looks like a US convoy vehicle was attacked.

“No US citizens were involved and therefore there were no US citizens hurt.

“We are aware of some casualties, perhaps even some killed,” he said.