Emdee Tiamiyu: “Caution Your Anchors” – Abike-Dabiri Tells Arise TV CEO

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has called out Arise Television to caution their presenters and broadcasters over the comment made on Emdee Tiamiyu’s interview with British Broadcasting Corporation which assumingly corroborated the ban of Nigerian and other foreign students from bringing their family to the United Kingdom.

An Arise TV anchor, Ayo Mairo-Ese, had berated President Muhammad Buhari, on a Morning show, for telling the UK government that Nigerian youths are lazy and criminally minded, adding that Dabiri also called the youths drug dealers and cultists.

“I don’t know why Nigerians like to demarket Nigerians on the International scene. Take it back to 2016, our president had referred to Nigerian youths as largely lazy. And that United Kingdom should not grant them asylum because many of them are criminals.

“The chairman of NiDCOM, Dabiri also referred to Nigerian people as cultists and drug dealers.

“So what Emdee Tiamiyu has said is in accordance with what our leaders are saying,” she added while speaking to Tiamiyu’s interview.

Annoyed by her comment, Dabiri took to her Twitter page debunking the claims made by the presenter while calling for the orientation of the presenters (girls) of the television station.

“I worked hard to be where I am today, and if women nowhere your age and achievements feel the only way to bring you down is spew nonsense, they will meet their Waterloo!

“Nduka Obaigbena had better call these girls @ARISEtv ruining the broadcast profession to order,” she wrote.

Recall that Tiamiyu granted an interview to the BBC where he claimed that Nigerians seeking admission into schools in the United Kingdom only considered it as an alternative means to escape from Nigeria.

Tiamiyu, who is known for advising Nigerians on studying in the United Kingdom, noted that most Nigerians were not looking for new qualifications, but to start a new life abroad.

He said, “The student route is more like an answered prayer. It is a big bracket that’s able to take a lot of people, the ordinary people.

“We’re beginning to see that a lot of people just hide behind the studentship. So the student thing is not real, it’s not like they need the degrees,” he added.