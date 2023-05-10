Ex U.S President, Donald Trump Found Liable For Sexually Abusing Writer

A Manhattan jury has found former President Donald J. Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll and awarded her $5 million in damages.

Over a dozen women have accused Mr. Trump of sexual misconduct over the years, but this as so far been the only allegation to be affirmed by a jury.

The federal jury of six men and three women on Tuesday, found that Ms. Carroll, 79, a former magazine writer, had sufficiently proved that Mr. Trump sexually abused her nearly 30 years ago in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan. The jury did not, however, find he had raped her, as she had long claimed.