Father Rejects Corpse Of Son Who Killed Self After Loosing School Fee To Gambling

A student of the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro (FPI), Ogun State, Samuel Adegoke, who committed suicide after losing his school fee and that of his colleague to gambling, has left the father with no choice than to reject his corpse.

Information Nigeria had reported that Adegoke, a National Diploma II student of Electrical Electronic Engineering, drank a substance after he lost the money in an online betting game.

The act, was committed on Monday, at a time he should be getting set for the first semester examination.

After losing his money in the online betting, Adegoke allegedly stole his roommate’s money by getting his password, but also lost.

Having been unable to register for the exam, the student reportedly “drank Sniper a few minutes before the exam which started on Monday.”

According to reports, friends rushed the deceased to the school clinic, from where he was referred to another hospital in Ilaro, where he was later pronounced dead.

Sola Abiala, the FPI Deputy Registrar, who confirmed the incident, saying the polytechnic referred the student to Hossanah Specialist Hospital, but he died shortly after he was admitted.

He said Adegoke’s father told the management that his son also lost his fee to gambling last session but he (his father) saved the situation by making another payment.

Abiala further disclosed that the father of the deceased student refused to go home with the corpse.

He added that, the father said he would have paid the current fee if he had known that his son diverted it into gambling.

“When we asked the father to take possession of the corpse, he rejected it, saying he could not take his son’s body home. He asked us to bury him,” Abiala stated.

He explained that the school paid part of the burial expenses and paid the fee for the other student whose fee the diseased used for gambling, so as to avoid another calamity.

“We don’t want him to also commit suicide,” he added.

Though the student did not leave any suicide note, Abiala said “the bottle of the Sniper he drank” was found in his room.