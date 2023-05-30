Female Presidential Guard Slumps During Tinubu’s Inauguration

A member of the presidential guard brigade caused a stir on Monday morning when she collapsed at the parade ground shortly before the commencement of the inauguration programme.

It was gathered that the young female soldier, whose identity was not disclosed, was swiftly taken to one of the nearby temporary clinics set up for emergencies at Eagle Square, where the swearing-in ceremony was taking place.

Multiple sources that spoke with PUNCH NEWSPAPPER recounted witnessing the soldier showing signs of discomfort while on guard duty before collapsing.

“It happened so fast. When she slumped, there was panic. We thought she had died before she was carried on a stretcher to one of those mobile clinics around.

“Some moments later, she was brought back but couldn’t continue with her duty. In fact, she almost fainted again. I heard she has been rushed to one hospital,” the source said.

After some time, she regained consciousness but was unable to continue her duties and almost fainted again.

It was reported that she was subsequently transported to a hospital for further medical attention.