FG Gives New Conditions for Fresh Evacuees To Leave Sudan

The Federal Government (FG) on Monday listed conditions that must be met for new evacuees who only recently availed themselves to be evacuated from war-torn Sudan.

AbdulRahman Balogun, the spokesperson for Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, revealed this while stating the government’s effort in trying to rescue Nigerians still stranded in the Northeast African country.

Information Nigeria had earlier reported about 160 women claiming to be Nigerians in war-torn Sudan have no passports to verify their citizenship claims and fly back to the country.

Some persons claimed their great-grandparents up to the fifth generation were Nigerians while they were born in Sudan.

The NIDCOM spokesperson also disclosed that the number of evacuees grew from 26 to 200 about the time the Commission thought it was almost wrapping up its rescue operation.

For those left in Sudan who wish to leave, Balogun said, “You must get yourself to Port Sudan. You must have a means of identification as a Nigerian. You must have a verifiable contact or an abode in Nigeria.”