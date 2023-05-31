FG, NLC To Meet Today Over Petrol Subsidy Removal

Representatives of the Federal Government as well as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) are expected to meet today by 2pm over the planned removal of petrol subsidy.

Joe Ajaero, NLC national president, who disclosed this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, on Wednesday said the position of Labour had been clear that even if President Bola Tinubu has a good intention, alternatives must be provided.

According to him, the President should have asked questions to find out the implications of fuel subsidy removal from Nigerians on the streets.

The NLC boss listed the alternatives to include the repair of the nation’s four refineries, provision of transportation of alternatives for the Nigerian workers, amongst others.

“The pronouncement by Mr President is as good as law and if in the process we make a law that is not practicable, the same people that made the law can look at it,” Ajaero said while calling for a review of the President’s pronouncement.

READ ALSO: “Any Attempt To Remove Fuel Subsidy Without Measures To Cushion Effect On Nigerians Will Be Rejected” – NLC Warns Tinubu

“Does it bring pleasure to us to say subsidy is gone and people start suffering? Is it not part of leadership for us to look at how the suffering of the people can be reduced?” he queried.

Information Nigeria had reported that Tinubu while giving his inaugural speech on Monday, May 29, declared, “Subsidy is gone”.

Though the president’s image makers in statements issued by the state house insisted that the new president was misquoted by some sections of the media.

The President’s declaration has however led to panic buying with some fuel stations across the country pegging the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit to as high as N600 per litre.

The organized labour comprising of Trade Union Congress and the Nigeria Labour Congress described the move by Tinubu as a “joke taken too far.”

It is expected that today’s meeting will provide a lasting solution to the situation on ground.