Fire Guts FCT Administration Office

A fire outbreak on Thursday night occurred at the office of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

It was gathered that the fire began at about 8pm on Thursday evening, at the ICT section of the FCTA complex, triggering the fire alarm, and sending staff who were still within the office complex, into panic.

However, the FCT Federal Fire Service arrived at the scene and were eventually able to put out the fire at about 8:35 pm.