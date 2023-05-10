Fire Guts Nigerian Air Force Base In Abuja

Fire has reportedly gutted some buildings on Wednesday morning within the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base along Airport Road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The cause of the fire outbreak that gutted the military base beside the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) national headquarters was unknown as of press time

However, our correspondent can confirm the timely intervention of operatives of the Federal Fire Service attempting to put out the fire.

READ ALSO: “No Cause For Alarm” – Lagos Govt. Assures Residents After Fire Guts Surveyor-General’s Office

The Head of Operations, FFF FCT, Amiola Adebayo, told reporters that firefighters were working hard to completely put out the fire.

Adebayo said, “The fire gutted part of the NAF Base, and our men are here putting out the fire, and we’re working hard to completely quench the fire.

“However, I can’t confirm the cause of the fire outbreak yet, but we’ll put out a statement once our findings are concluded.”