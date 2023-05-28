Five Yoruba Nation Agitators Arrested After Hijacking Radio Station In Oyo

Oyo State Police Command has arrested five suspected Oodua Nation Agitators who hijacked Amuludun 99.1 FM in Moniya area of Ibadan, the state capital.

The radio station, owned by the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), was hijacked by the separatists around 6 am on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

The suspects invaded the station with various forms of charms, making claims such as; “Oodua Nation has come to stay” “Yoruba no more under Federal Republic of Nigeria” “United Nation will soon declare Oodua Nation” among other chants.

The General Manager of the station, Mr. Stephen Agbaje, who confirmed the development, said “some group of agitators came around in the night, and took over the station, but the situation has been brought under control by the security agents. They were able to recover the station, and some arrests have been made,

Spokesperson for the police in the state, SP Adewale Osifeso, who paraded the suspects, said the command while on intelligence patrols intercepted them after a distress call.

He said the intention of the suspects identified as Noah Atoyebi ‘M’ 30yrs, Gbenga Adeleke ‘M’ 25yrs, Abdulganiyu Mustafa Kolawole ‘M’ 35yrs, Bashiru Kehinde O. ‘F’, and Fajola Elija ‘M’ 45yrs, was to declare liberation from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The PPRO said none of the personnel of the radio station or anyone was hurt as the command responded swiftly in a well coordinated rescue operation.

The statement declared the incident as an act of criminality, unpatriotic and a clear case of terrorism which would be handled with adequate sanctions under the laws of the land.

“The Oyo State Police Command remains unwavering and committed to the statutory constitutional requirements of protecting lives and property and as well preserving law and order even as the State and indeed Nation gears up towards the Monday 29/05/2023 Inauguration Ceremony for its Elected leaders,” the statement read.

“This is In line with the express directives of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM,NEAPS,fdc,CFR towards a successful outing and beyond, hence the security architecture of the State, just like in other Commands has been beefed-up to comprehensively tackle any evolving or emerging security challenge which could pose a threat to the Nation’s Stability.

“Preliminary Investigations about today’s incident revealed that today being Sunday 28/05/2023 at about 0600hrs the valiant and eagle eyed Operatives of the Command while on intelligence driven patrols intercepted a distress call about some members of a group driven by a separatist agenda who had forcefully hijacked a Radio Broadcast Station, Amuludun 99.1 FM located around Moniya,Ibadan with the intent to declare liberation from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Thankfully no personnel from the establishment or any other persons were hurt as the Command responded swiftly in a well coordinated rescue operation.

“I have personally detailed an investigation team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to demystify circumstances around the incident and as well expand the network of arrests through thorough, painstaking intelligence driven investigation.

“While declaring this act as criminal, unpatriotic and a clear case of terrorism which would be meted with adequate sanctions under the laws of the land, I assure good citizens of the State that the Security architecture of the Command in concert with relevant Sister Agencies has been strategically modified for optimum effectiveness not only for tomorrow’s epoch making ceremony but beyond.

“So also, parents, guardians and leaders wielding various degrees of influence are advised to prevail on their Children,wards and proteges against being used to distrupt tomorrow’s event as heavy sanctions await defaulters and other unpatriotic elements sharing the same sinister motives.

“This far, the following Suspects in possession of various criminal charms were arrested in connection with the incident. They include; Noah Atoyebi ‘M’ 30yrs, Gbenga Adeleke ‘M’ 25yrs, Abdulganiyu Mustafa Kolawole ‘M’ 35yrs, Bashiru Kehinde O. ‘F’, and Fajola Elija ‘M’ 45yrs,”

“The Oyo State Police Command enjoins residents to be generous with information and cooporate with the Command in a bid to rid the State off Criminal elements with the intent to propagate their separatist agenda.

“In cases of emergencies, the Command can always be reached through these emergency control room numbers: 615(Tell free) (Oyo State Security Trust Fund), and Oyo State Police Command Emergency lines 07055495413 and 08081768614.”