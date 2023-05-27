Four Dead As Driver Rams Car Into Truck While Pressing Phone In Ogun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that four persons have lost their lives while two others were unhurt in a road accident that occurred in Ogun State.

The accident reportedly happened opposite Mountain Top University, around Rain Oil Petrol Station during the early hours of Saturday.

It involved a Lexus RX350 car with registration number, KTU738HM, and a Mack marked, T21024LA.

READ ALSO: Two Dead In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Truck Accident

Florence Okpe, the FRSC spokesperson in Ogun said: “The suspected causes of the fatal crash were excessive speed, use of phone while driving, which led to loss of control on the part of the Lexus driver and he rammed into a moving truck.”

Okpe disclosed that the remains of the dead victims were deposited at the Real Divine Hospital morgue in Ibafo.

Meanwhile, the FRSC Sector Commander FRSC in Ogun, Ahmed Umar, has cautioned motorists on the use of phone while driving and the dangers associated with such.

Umar commiserated with the family of the victims, advising them to contact the Ibafo office of the FRSC for more information about the crash.