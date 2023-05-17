Four US Embassy Officials Shot Dead In Anambra

No reason has yet to be ascertained as four members of the United States Embassy in Nigeria on a humanitarian mission in Anambra State shot dead following an attack on their vehicle on Tuesday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that the incident happened late on Tuesday in the Amiyi/Eke Ochuche communities in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

However, a source who told PUNCH NEWSPAPER said the assailants caused panic in the area as they invaded the arena where some of the residents in the community had gathered and were waiting to receive medical treatment from the UNICEF officials.

READ MORE: IPOB Declares May 30 Sit-At-Home To Honour Fallen Heroes

The source said, “They were ambushed and about four of them were gunned down, while others sustained various degrees of injuries as they escaped with their vehicle that has the inscription, UNICEF.

“Among the victims were whites and blacks officials who were on a medical outreach to the rural riverine areas.”

Reacting to the development in a statement, the spokesperson for the state Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said, “The joint security forces have embarked on a rescue/recovery operation in Ogbaru LGA, following an attack on a convoy of staff of US Consulate today May 15, 2023 by 3:30 pm along Atani, Osamale road.

“The hoodlums murdered two of the Police Mobile Force operatives, and two staff of the Consulate, and set their bodies set ablaze alongside their vehicles.

“Also, the arsonist/murderers on sighting the responding joint security forces abducted two police operatives, the driver of the second vehicle and took to their heels. No US citizen was in the convoy

“The command, while reacting to the situation, regrets that a convoy of such or any related will enter the state without recourse to the police in the area or any security agency, assured that the battle against the insurgents in the State is focused and it will remain sustained until such a time security stability is fully restored. Further details shall be communicated, please.”