Glo wins ‘Africa’s Beacon of ICT’ honour award

Last Saturday night, Globacom, Nigeria’s leading provider of telecoms solutions, experienced another mark of recognition when it received the “Africa’s Beacon of ICT Excellence/Leadership Award” in Lagos.

The company received this recognition for introducing ground-breaking innovations in the Nigerian telecom sector at the 2023 edition of the awards, which was held at the Oriental Hotels in Lagos and attended by the nation’s top ICT executives.

Representatives from Globacom, including Catherine Bomett, Director of Customer Care, Oladipo Olusanwo, Head of Gloworld Operation, and Obumneme Ikechebelu, Technical Department, received the award on behalf of the company.

According to Ken Nwogbo, founder and CEO of Communication Week Media Limited, which organized the BoICT Award, Globacom earned the award because of its remarkable accomplishments.

He said, “The Beacon of ICT Award which was instituted to celebrate outstanding brands and the visions that birthed them has become one of the most prestigious annual awards in the nation’s ICT industry in the last 14 years”.

He also disclosed that the ceremony was also intended to honour public authorities whose policies and initiatives have positively affected the industry as well as others who have made significant contributions to business and industry.

The event had in attendance key players in the telecom sector, including the President of the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, Director of Public Affairs, Nigeria Communication Commission, (NCC), Mr. Reuben Mouka, Regional Executive (West Africa), Africa Data Centre (ADC), Dr. Krishman Ranganath and Digital Architect Manager and representative of Nigerian Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Falilat Jimoh.