God Grant My Children Seyi Tinubu’s Character – Seyi Law Prays

Comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law has prayed that God should grant his children Seyi Tinubu’s character.

Seyi Law shared his thoughts on Twitter, highlighting Seyi Tinubu’s love for Nigerians and his commitment to his father’s success.

The comedian commended Seyi Tinubu’s exemplary dedication to his father and his genuine care for people.

Seyi Law was amazed by the way Seyi Tinubu appreciates and listens to everyone he encounters.

In a tweet, Seyi Law said, “Oh, dear Lord! Bless my children with the Omoluabi character that SEYI TINUBU has. He has his flaws, but his commitment to the success of his father is exemplary. The way he appreciates and listens to everyone amazes me.”

Seyi Law recently met Seyi Tinubu for the third time and was impressed by his passion for perfection.

He expressed his hope that Seyi Tinubu continues to exhibit these qualities and grows even better.

Aeyi Law also acknowledged Seyi Tinubu’s contributions to the RENEWED HOPE CONCERT, praising his ability to bring people together across political divides.

The comedian’s tweet garnered mixed reactions from social media users.