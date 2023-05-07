Gov. Adeleke Debunks Introducing Half Salary Payment, Demotion Of Workers

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, has described as false, the insinuations that he was planning to demote workers and pay them half salaries every month.

However, a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Saturday stated that the current administration in the State has not and would not demote workers or introduce half salary.

“Osun State Government under Governor Ademola Adeleke has not and will not demote any worker. There is also no plan to introduce half salary. Additionally, we declare that the content of the said story and all the references to a supposed worker are mere fabrications to undermine the very strong bond between Governor Adeleke and Osun workers, both in the formal and informal sectors.

READ ALSO: I’m Determined To Follow Yar’Adua’s Footsteps – Tinubu

“The bond of partnership between this administration and the workers was further cemented at the May 1st workers day celebration where labour leaders praised the extraordinary commitment of Governor Adeleke to workers’ welfare. The May Day event also saw confirmation by all stakeholders that Governor Adeleke was the first Governor in Osun state to have workers’ welfare as the first item on his governance agenda.

“Members of the public and the labour movement also acknowledged that the present administration has been clearing the mess and the evil fallouts of years of maladministration by the APC in Osun state. Part of that acclaimed step is the template adopted to clear years of half salary and pensions owed Osun workers,” the statement read.