Gov. Makinde Dissolves Cabinet Six Days To Inauguration

Just six days to his inauguration for a second term in office on May 29, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Tuesday, has dissolved the state executive council.

Governor Makinde in a letter dated Tuesday, May 23, 2023, the governor terminated the appointments of all political office holders, urging them to hand over government properties in their custody.

The statement read: “I have the directive of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde to inform you of the dissolution of the Oyo State Executive Council and the termination of the appointment of all political office holders with effect from today, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

“All political officeholders are required to officially hand over and submit all government properties in their possession to the most senior civil servant in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies

“Please note that political officeholders in statutory commissions are excluded from this directive.

“His Excellency appreciates your tremendous contributions to the development of our dear state and wishes you success in your future endeavours. I thank you.”

Governor Makinde is scheduled to be sworn in for a second term in office come May 29, having won the governorship poll by a landslide, by defeating Teslim Folarin of All Progressive Congress.(APC)