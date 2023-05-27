Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Imo Community

A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Mathias Opara, has been reportedly kidnapped by some unknown gunmen in Imo State.

An eyewitness said that the priest was kidnapped while returning from a burial ceremony of a colleague’s father at Izombe community in Oguta Local Government Area.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said the priest was double-crossed and kidnapped along with some other people in the same vehicle while driving back to Owerri.

“The incident happened right before us. We were also coming back to Owerri from the funeral ceremony when the incident occurred.”

READ MORE: Imo Cleric Regains Freedom From Kidnapers After Nine Days In Captivity

Reacting to the incident, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, told journalists that he was yet to receive official notice of the abduction.

However, the Director of Public Communications of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Raymond Ogu, confirmed the incident to journalists saying the priest was ambushed and later kidnapped.

“It was on his way back from Izombe. These guys came out from the bush and ambushed them.

“There were about five people in the vehicle, including the priest, but one small boy among them in the vehicle escaped during the ambush.