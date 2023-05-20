Gunmen Kidnap Two NRC Staff In Agbor Train Station

Nothing less than two staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), at Agbor train station, Delta State, were reportedly kidnapped by gunmen throwing the community into panic.

According to Punch, the victims were identified as Peter Osazuwa, a Level 10 Officer in Operations and Commercial Department and Giwa Mohammed, Level Nine Officer from Kwara State, in the Stores and Procurement Department.

An anonymous source disclosed that the victims were staffers of the Warri-Itakpe train service in Agbor, while the incident took place some few minutes distance from the Owa-Alero ancestral residence of governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“They were kidnapped on Thursday evening in Owa-Oyibu, on their way from the town where they went to buy some food items. The incident happened at the junction that leads to the Abavo market.

“The tyres of the Jeep that was driven by them were destroyed, the windscreen shattered They were thereafter kidnapped.

“Recently, the kidnappers contacted the people close to the Agbor train station and demanded N40 million,” the source said.

The Public Relations Officer for NRC in Agbor Station, Olanrewaju Oke, when contacted, said the matter is being handled by the police and security agencies, adding that the matter was under investigation.

“The incident has been reported to management and I can’t tell you anything because the MD is not around. I can’t tell you something I don’t have details. But the police and security agencies are on top of it.

“The matter is under investigation,” he said.