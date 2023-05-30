Hate Towards Igbos Real, Unfair, A Serious Problem – BBNaija’s Pere

Pere Egbi, former housemate of the 2021 Big Brother Naija reality television show, ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition, has taken to social media to express displeasure over the ‘unfair’ treatment of Igbos in the country.

The actor in a post via Twitter said the “hate against the Igbos in Nigeria is real” and that he feels for them as a people.

He also called out those in the political space doing same, adding that it is a serious problem that needs to be faced head on.

He tweeted: “The hate against the Igbos in Nigeria is real. I AM NOT even Igbo or Yoruba or Hausa and I feel for them. Someone who is in politics once told me that an Igbo person can never rule Nigeria.

‘‘If say Jesus no hold my right hand that day, I for slap am. Online I see lots of hate toward the Igbo tribe. This is coming from people within the political space. We have a serious problem in Nigeria and we need to be honest about it and face it head on. This is unfair.”