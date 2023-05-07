‘Having Money Helps, Don’t Let Anyone Lie To You’ – DJ Cuppy

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has urged her fans not to be deceived by those who downplay the value of money in life.

She maintained that in life, it’s very important to have a lot of money.

He stated this via her Twitter account while relishing her recent vocation.

She said she was able to explore the beauty of nature because she is wealthy.

Cuppy wrote, “Travel reminds me how important self-love is. Taking time for rest is ESSENTIAL, and there’s NOTHING like the feeling of being surrounded by INSPIRATION.

“In short… having money HELPS. For SURE. Don’t let ANYONE lie to you.”