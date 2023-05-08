Herdsmen Kill Catechist, Wife, Five Others In Benue

A Catechist, his wife and five others were allegedly killed by suspected herdsmen in three separate attacks on Governor Samuel Ortom’s village and other communities in Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

According to reports, the marauders invaded Tse-Ortom, Hirnyam and Semaka communities in an unprovoked attack that left several persons injured.

An anonymous source who spoke to Vanguard said one of the victims was killed at Tse-Ortom, two in Semaka, while four others who included the Catechist of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Hirnyam and his wife were murdered by the invaders in Hirnyam village.

He said: “In their usual pattern, the herdsmen shot the victims in the three separate attacks on Friday and after killing them, they also used cutlasses to cut them like animals. Among the victims were a Catechist, his wife, one other woman and four others.”

Chairman of Guma LGA, Mike Uba, who confirmed the killing and described it as sad and unfortunate.

Speaking through the Security Secretary of the local government council, Christopher Waku, he said seven persons lost their lives in the three separate attacks in three communities.

He said: “Four persons died in the attack in Hirnyam; a Catechist, Dominic Dajo, his wife and two others.

“In fact, he was in his house ironing his clothes to attend Mass, when he heard gunshots. He came out and was even telling someone that they, gunmen had killed two people already not knowing it was also going to be his own death next.

“While they were in the house, the wife rushed out and was killed. He attempted to run away but they also killed him. Again, one woman from Ortom village was killed and, two persons were killed in Semaka village, making it seven.”

The chairman furthered that at the time of the attacks, he could not reach the police on time as the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the LGA had been transferred and he was yet to get the phone number of the new officer.