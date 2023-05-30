Hoard Fuel, Lose Certificate Of Occupancy – Kwara Gov Warns Marketers

The Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has warned oil marketers to avoid imposing needless hardship on the citizens through the creation of artificial fuel scarcity in the state and beyond.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Tuesday, the governor said that his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, would lead a task force to petrol stations to guard against hoarding by petroleum marketers.

“Fuel stations are to note that the Task Force will dip into their pits. Any filling stations found to be hoarding fuel will have their Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) revoked, among other penalties.”

The situation, created by the fuel scarcity, according to Tribune Online findings, had resulted in commuters getting stranded at bus stops, as there were fewer vehicles on the road while heavy queues were seen at few filling stations that had fuel to dispense.

“Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Chairman and Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has cautioned oil marketers to avoid imposing needless hardship on the citizens through the creation of artificial fuel scarcity in the state and beyond.

“The Governor is seriously concerned about reports of sudden fuel scarcity in different parts of the state. This is totally uncalled for. He asks fuel marketers to immediately discharge fuel to the public under the normal pricing system since they had bought what they currently have at subsidised rates,” according to a Government House statement on Tuesday morning.

“Creating artificial scarcity amounts to an intentional misrepresentation of the statement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the question of fuel subsidy. The people should not be made to undergo any hardship.

“The Governor urges the marketers to desist from anything that qualifies as economic sabotage of the people. Hoarding fuel bought at subsidised prices and creating panic in the state is opportunistic and will not be condoned. His Excellency the Deputy Governor Mr Kayode Alabi will be leading a task force to ensure that no fuel marketer causes undue hardship to the citizens in Kwara State.