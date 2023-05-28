Hoodlums Invade Amuludun Radio Station In Ibadan

Hoodlums in the early hours of Sunday reportedly hijacked Amuludun 99.1 FM, a community-based radio station owned by the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to reports, the radio station, was hijacked around 6 am with the suspects invading the station with various forms of charms, wanting to take over the running of the programme and causing the station to go off air.

“That is what we witnessed this morning. They hijacked the station around 6 am. But they had been at the station before that time”

“They came with various forms of charms. They woke our staff who were sleeping. Some of our staff have fled.

“We are yet to see some of our staff. But the security (personnel) are on ground now,” a source told Vanguard.

Another source told Sahara Reporters that the individuals identified as Yoruba Nation agitators arrived at the station pretending they wanted to make enquiries.

“They gained access to the station by pretending that they wanted to make some enquiries. When they entered, they told the people there that they wanted to air their views but that was denied.

“That was when they brought out charms and threatened the workers. Then they started making some announcements, saying in Yoruba that the people who sent them to take some actions should come out. They said after asking them to do those things, they abandoned them.

“They were there for about one hour before the police came to disrupt their plan. Normalcy has returned to the area and some of them were arrested.”

However, Stephen Agbaje, the General Manager of the station, while confirming the development stressed that the situation has been brought under control by the security agencies, adding that some arrests have been made.

“Some group of agitators came around in the night and took over the station, but the situation has been brought under control by the security agents.”

“They were able to recover the station, and some arrests have been made,” he said.

The radio station, located at Moniya, Akinyele Local Government Area of the State, was established on October 10, 2007, and commenced transmission in pure and undiluted Yoruba language on October 22, the same year.