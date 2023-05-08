How Infinix Is Revolutionizing Mobile Gaming Through Its HOT Series Devices

Recent times have seen the explosion of mobile games as it is a go-to place for on-the-spot entertainment for both the younger ones and the people who are young at heart. As a result of this new form of need from our smart devices, the onus now falls on phone makers to create devices that enhance the all-round lifestyle of users, which now includes gaming.

If only one brand has taken the bull by the horn on this, that will be Infinix, this is because the phone brand has been making waves in the mobile gaming world with smart devices that allow you to enjoy top games without any form of lag or worrying about your battery life. While many of their smartphones are great at gaming, the HOT series has a reputation for offering excellent performance at an affordable price, making it a popular choice for gamers on a budget. I guess you will want to understand what gaming will be like on the Infinix Hot series.

The newest release in the HOT series, the Infinix Hot 30 Play, is powered by the formidable MediaTek Helio G37 gaming chip. Its octa-core architecture with blazing Arm Cortex-A53 CPUs that clock up to 2.3GHz provides an immersive gaming experience, allowing users to multitask without compromising power efficiency.

Surpassing its competition, the HOT 30 Play boasts an unmatched 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charge technology, allowing for long-lasting fun and uninterrupted gameplay, thereby solving gaming and entertainment needs. With up to 16GB RAM, including 8GB extended RAM, the device ensures a seamless gaming experience, allowing users to enjoy their favourite games without any lag. The HOT 30 Play smartphone also features NFC, an 8.6mm slim & light design, and a 90Hz 1080P 6.82” Cinema-Quality Display, the brightest FHD gaming screen in its class ideal for gamers who enjoy playing games with high-quality graphics.

Infinix is not only contributing significantly to the mobile gaming industry through their devices, but they also partner with brands such as PUBG and Free Fire Garena to organize Infinix Gaming Master tournaments and competitions yearly. These events provide a platform for mobile gaming enthusiasts to come together and compete against each other for various prizes. These tournaments also enable Infinix to reinforce its commitment to providing devices with long-lasting batteries and super-fast processors for gaming.

For the HOT 30 Play, Infinix partnered with Free Fire, one of the most popular battle royale games globally, to consolidate the definition of the HOT series, “Strong performance+Long-lasting Fun.” This partnership highlights the HOT 30 series’ immersive gaming experience capabilities, making it the perfect device for gaming enthusiasts. The Co-branded HOT 30 has also undergone exclusive customization, including wallpapers, icon widgets and sound effects to enhance user experience.

In 2022, Infinix became the first African mobile brand to be invited to the Paris Game Week Exhibition, the largest French video game trade show, where they showcased their commitment to delivering high-quality gaming devices and established their position as a key player in the mobile gaming industry.

Infinix’s unwavering dedication to supporting and empowering young people to pursue their dreams- in tech, lifestyle, entertainment, music, and gaming- is commendable. Judging by their impressive track record, they’ve raised the bar even higher with the launch of the HOT 30 Series. As we stay tuned to Infinix’s journey of delivering exceptional smartphone experiences, let’s follow them across their social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @Infinixnigeria. The HOT 30 Play is available in authorized retail and online stores across Nigeria.