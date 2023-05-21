“I Hate When A Man Knows His Worth”– Angel Smith

Big Brother Naija’s ex-housemate, Angel Smith, has said she deserves to be worshipped as a pretty woman.

Angel made this known in a recent tweet from her official twitter account, she expressed her dislike for men who refuse to submit to a woman.

The BBNaija star cited a scenario of not being reached out to when she intentionally ignores her man. She emphasized that men who know their worth won’t bother to reach out.

“I hate when a man knows his worth. Why will I ghost you and you sef go ghost me back, na so dem dey do for here? Instead of you to beg me, pretty princess, you want booty rubs too, abi?” Angel Smith wrote.

In another tweet, she said she needs someone who is going to worship he.

“I’m awake, who’s going to worship me?”