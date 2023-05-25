“I Have A Bad Heart” – Tonto Dikeh Opens Up

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh on Thursday revealed via social media that she has a ‘bad heart’.

She cried out that she wants to live long, and her primary purpose in life is to ensure that she can be there for her son and witness his growth and milestones.

READ ALSO: “I Regret Falling Out With Tonto Dikeh, I Miss Our Friendship” – Bobrisky

She wrote: “As part of my birthday gift to myself, I have decided to LIVE A LONG LIFE by gifting me a membership to a gym.

“I am a 38 years old woman with a bad heart. This is not fun, nor do I like it here, but it’s my third day, and I can only say I breathe better, my pulse is open, my blood is pumping, and I am overall in pain. But I have a goal.

“I have a dream “TO LIVE A LONG AND HEALTHY LIFE FOR MY SON.

I AM AND WILL ALWAYS BE A SURGERY GIRL (LIPO AND ALL), but I realize also that all the millions I put into making my body will be a waste without Exercise and Waist trainers, Faha etc.

“If you are looking for motivation today, let me be yours. I am the laziest woman on earth when it comes to fitness, but what I have is extreme strength. I love being lazy. It’s my comfort zone. But I am here today.”

See post below: