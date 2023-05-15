I Have Slapped Many Policemen – Seun Kuti Brags In Viral Video

A video clip has emerged on social media showing Nigerian singer and instrumentalist, Seun Kuti, bragging about slapping many Nigerian Police officers.

Recall that the son of the legendary Afro singer, Fela Kuti, has been trending on the social media following his attack on a police officer who he pushed and slapped on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has since issued an arrest warrant for the musician.

It is unclear whether the latest video of Kuti being circulated on the internet was recorded recently, but the singer boasted about slapping many police officers because of who he is.

“Some of una, police go slap una, una go come Instagram to explain. You know how many police I don tear slap?” he asked in pidgin”.

“They say because you be Fela pikin. You no know say na because Jesus be God pikin e fit die for you? You must know who you are before you make your move. So, I make my move because I know who I am”, he said in the viral video clip.

