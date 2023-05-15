I Hope More Youths Will Follow Hilda Baci’s Footsteps – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has shared the joy of celebrations as a 27-year-old Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, popularly known as Hilda Baci, made history by breaking the world record for longest hours of cooking.

By so doing, she found her way into the Guinness Book of Records, and placed Nigeria’s on the global spotlight.

According to a statement issued on Monday by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari lauded the young culinary expert for turning her talent and passion into a career, with a rippling effect on the economy as she runs a restaurant in Lagos, and trains other talents on entrepreneurship, and now leads the world in resilience, perseverance, and consistency in cooking.

He said; “President Buhari believes Hilda Baci’s drive and ambition have brought more interest and insight into the uniqueness of Nigerian food, as another cultural icon, with huge tourism benefits, hoping more young people will follow in her footsteps.

“The President thanks the sponsors of Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon, government officials, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, celebrities from the bubbling music and movie industry, and fans of the chef for all the support that has brought glory to the country. President Buhari wishes Hilda Baci more grace for a prosperous career.”